Keynote Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 603.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

OTIS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,203. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.