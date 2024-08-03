Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.21. 3,194,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,351. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

