Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,896 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.8 %

PEP stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,856,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $189.22. The stock has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

