Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 31,210 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. RTX makes up 2.6% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $459,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 41.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $2,458,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,213 shares of company stock worth $22,963,593 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $116.44. 4,578,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,825. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

