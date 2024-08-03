Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,803,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,480,000 after purchasing an additional 89,916 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 1,288,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,685. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.57. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

