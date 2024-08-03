Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,562,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

