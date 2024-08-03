Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.33. 3,193,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,865. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.