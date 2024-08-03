Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.210-4.310 EPS.
Kilroy Realty Stock Down 4.1 %
KRC traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.
Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KRC
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kilroy Realty
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.