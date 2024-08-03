Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

KRP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 556,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,720. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.