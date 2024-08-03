Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance
KRP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 556,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,720. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile
