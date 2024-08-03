KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.62. 7,437,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

