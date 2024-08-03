Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.58 and last traded at C$5.67. 35,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 65,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.66 million, a PE ratio of -34.69, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.64.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.27 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$116,022.00. In other news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$116,022.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$89,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $526,783. 46.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

