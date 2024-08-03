Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Announces Earnings Results

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. 727,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

