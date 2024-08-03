Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. 727,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,475. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.