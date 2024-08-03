Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.35

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and traded as high as $62.83. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 3,434 shares.

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Cuts Dividend

About Kuehne + Nagel International

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

