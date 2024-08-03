Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.08

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and traded as high as $37.35. Kuraray shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 128 shares.

Kuraray Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.