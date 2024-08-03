Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY24 guidance to $14.30-14.90 EPS.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.00. 1,194,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,207. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

