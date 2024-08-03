Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY24 guidance to $14.30-14.90 EPS.
Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,207. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $238.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.
In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).
