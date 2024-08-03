Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,926,000 after acquiring an additional 246,622 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

