Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.68. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

