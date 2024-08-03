Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 469,905 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469,905 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises 1.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $46,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 277,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.24. 2,861,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,521. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

