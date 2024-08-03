Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 117,410 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 614,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,410 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 5.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of American Tower worth $121,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,375 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.64. 4,750,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,808. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.