Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSCC. Bank of America lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

