LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. 348,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $91.76.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

