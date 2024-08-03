Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,626. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58. The firm has a market cap of $417.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

