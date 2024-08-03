Lido Staked Matic Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $66.68 million and $51,983.78 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 129,907,938 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 129,961,260.09468478. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.52853487 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $91,588.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

