Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LTH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $22.35. 3,601,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,562,000 after purchasing an additional 78,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 558,488 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 3,657.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

