Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Lincoln National Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of LNC traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.02. 4,210,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,085. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.