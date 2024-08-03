Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.40-15.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.48. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-15.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $477.25.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,816. Linde has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.34 and a 200 day moving average of $439.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

