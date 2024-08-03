Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $55,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.25.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,816. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.50. The stock has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

