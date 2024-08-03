Lista DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $86.10 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $86.10 million and approximately $31.65 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.42224085 USD and is down -11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $28,325,627.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

