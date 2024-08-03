Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Tops $432.19 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $432.19 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,097,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
