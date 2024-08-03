Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.54. Lithium X Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares.
Lithium X Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.57.
About Lithium X Energy
Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium X Energy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.