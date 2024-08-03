LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. LivaNova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 640,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

