Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $430,090,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $206,912,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $217,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

LOW stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,161. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

