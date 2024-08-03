LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE D opened at $56.06 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.