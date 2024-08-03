LRI Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $433.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.20% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

