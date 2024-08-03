LRI Investments LLC Buys New Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $64,490,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $279.17 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.40 and a 52-week high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAM

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.