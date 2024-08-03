LRI Investments LLC Buys New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DraftKings by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.03.

DKNG opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

