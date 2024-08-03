LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 188 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $795.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $891.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $810.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $727.31.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $1,948,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at $613,001,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,709 shares of company stock worth $71,147,068. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.