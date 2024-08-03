LRI Investments LLC Invests $100,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.30.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $207.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

