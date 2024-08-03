LRI Investments LLC Invests $105,000 in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $963.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

