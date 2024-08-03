LRI Investments LLC Invests $117,000 in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,057,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in International Bancshares by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,434,000 after acquiring an additional 444,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 152,165 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136,043 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,607,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 17.01%.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

