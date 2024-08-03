LRI Investments LLC Invests $153,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prologis by 380.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,551,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,148,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Shares of PLD opened at $123.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

