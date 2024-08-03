LRI Investments LLC Invests $28,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $135.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.41.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

