LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

