LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 7.2 %

C opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

