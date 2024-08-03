LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:CFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 7.2 %

C opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

