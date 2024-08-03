LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 312,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDV stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

