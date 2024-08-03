LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Celanese by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Celanese Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.42). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

