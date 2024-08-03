LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 150 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Dover by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2,164.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $175.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average of $173.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.