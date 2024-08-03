LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 664 Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Magna International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA opened at $40.43 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

